UPDATE: Traffic being diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday.
Southbound U.S. 31 traffic is being diverted to Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to Interstate 65.
Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said the wreck involves an 18-wheeler and a car. Air Evac has been contacted for assistance.
The intersection is part of a detour route for the temporary closure of Interstate 65 southbound.
