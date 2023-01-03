UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect for 5 North Alabama counties

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 7 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, CULLMAN,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE,
AND SCOTTSBORO.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 100 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms from Decatur southward into Southwest Cullman
County, and extending Northeastward through Eastern Morgan
County and into Southern portions of Limestone and Madison
Counties. Nuisance flooding flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Southwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Cullman,
Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight
Center, Baldwin, Vinemont, Somerville, West Point, Eva,
Mooresville, Cole Springs, Lacon and Massey.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 230 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect for 5 North Alabama counties

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties.

They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

Also included is Cullman County in Alabama.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.

Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

