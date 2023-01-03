UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect for 5 North Alabama counties

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following counties, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 100 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from Decatur southward into Southwest Cullman County, and extending Northeastward through Eastern Morgan County and into Southern portions of Limestone and Madison Counties. Nuisance flooding flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Cullman, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, Baldwin, Vinemont, Somerville, West Point, Eva, Mooresville, Cole Springs, Lacon and Massey. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&