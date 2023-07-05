 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Teenager dies after accidental drowning at Huntsville home

  • Updated
Drowning on Crestwood Drive

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reported at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday that the teenager involved in the drowning has been pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details have been release.

From earlier:

A teen drowned in Huntsville Wednesday.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded to a drowning at a residence in the 2400 block of Crestwood Drive, according to spokesperson Don Webster.

The Huntsville Police Department says officers also responded and that it's an accidental drowning involving a teenager.

Police say they responded about 11:37 a.m. 

Webster said the teen was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. 

