UPDATE: Teenager dies after accidental drowning at Huntsville home

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reported at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday that the teenager involved in the drowning has been pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other details have been release.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
From earlier:
A teen drowned in Huntsville Wednesday.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded to a drowning at a residence in the 2400 block of Crestwood Drive, according to spokesperson Don Webster.
The Huntsville Police Department says officers also responded and that it's an accidental drowning involving a teenager.
Police say they responded about 11:37 a.m.
Webster said the teen was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.