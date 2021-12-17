UPDATE: Teen suspect identified, charged with assault in Thursday shooting in Lawrence County

A teen accused of shooting three people Thursday night in Lawrence County has been charged as an adult, according to the county sheriff's office.
Joseph Brody Laine Garrison, 17, of Hillsboro is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Investigators said he and at least one of the victims got into an altercation over a female acquaintance when the gun was drawn.
A fight over the gun then led to two other people being shot, police said. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and Moulton Police Department responded to the 911 call about a shooting in a parking lot on Lawrence County Road 375.
Of the three victims found, a 20-year-old male was taken to UAB Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday. An 18-year-old male was also taken to UAB and is in good condition, police said.
The third victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was reportedly in fair condition Friday night.
Garrison is being held in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
The investigation is ongoing.