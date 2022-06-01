UPDATE: Suspect in Huntsville stabbings captured by Redstone Arsenal Police

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the suspect in a multiple shooting was located and detained by Redstone Arsenal police at the entry gate 9 on Research Park.
He's been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are searching for a suspect in an incident where multiple people were injured in a stabbing and cutting incident near the intersection of Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police say the suspect is believed to be a Black male wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a beanie cap. He has a well-kept beard, police said.
He is believed to have left the scene, heading east on U.S. 72, in a maroon Jeep Patriot with Alabama tag 3A041Y5.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Spokesperson Don Webster said four people were transported from the scene.
He said the three women and one man range in age from 30s to 50s.
The Huntsville Police Department said all four victims were critically injured.
The call came in at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday.
Use caution in the area.