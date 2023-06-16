UPDATE: Suspect identified after leaving scene of accident, leading Huntsville Police on chase

UPDATE: Betty Jean Montero, 47, was arrested Thursday after leaving the scene of a wreck and attempting to flee from Huntsville police.
Montero led police on a car chase that ended on Bob Wallace Avenue and Atlantic Street.
Montero was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Police say more charges are expected.
Montero was booked into the Madison County Jail with bond set at $2,500.
According to jail records, Montero was released Friday.
From earlier:
It was a chaotic scene Thursday afternoon along Bob Wallace and Atlantic in Huntsville after the Huntsville Police Department says a driver led them on a chase.
Police said they tried to stop a driver who had left the scene of a prior wreck.
The driver refused to pull over, instead leading police on a chase that ended on Bob Wallace and Atlantic.
A WAAY 31 reporter saw multiple cars with significant damage and they had to be taken away on a tow truck.
WAAY 31 is working on learning the name of the driver and the charges they are facing.
