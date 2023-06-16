 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Suspect identified after leaving scene of accident, leading Huntsville Police on chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Betty Montero

UPDATE: Betty Jean Montero, 47, was arrested Thursday after leaving the scene of a wreck and attempting to flee from Huntsville police.

Montero led police on a car chase that ended on Bob Wallace Avenue and Atlantic Street.

Montero was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, according to the Huntsville Police Department. 

Police say more charges are expected.

Montero was booked into the Madison County Jail with bond set at $2,500.

According to jail records, Montero was released Friday.

From earlier:

Scene on Bob Wallace and Atlantic

Huntsville Police Officers on the scene of Bob Wallace and Atlantic Thursday afternoon following a police chase, which resulted in one person being taken into custody. 

It was a chaotic scene Thursday afternoon along Bob Wallace and Atlantic in Huntsville after the Huntsville Police Department says a driver led them on a chase. 

Police said they tried to stop a driver who had left the scene of a prior wreck. 

The driver refused to pull over, instead leading police on a chase that ended on Bob Wallace and Atlantic. 

A WAAY 31 reporter saw multiple cars with significant damage and they had to be taken away on a tow truck. 

WAAY 31 is working on learning the name of the driver and the charges they are facing. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

