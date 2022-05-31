UPDATE: Suspect claimed to have bomb during Madison bank robbery, police say

The Madison Police Department is investigating a bank robbery involving a possible bomb in the area of U.S. 72 and Wall Triana Highway.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. They are seeking an armed suspect in the robbery at Regions Bank.
Security footage shows the suspect is a Black male who wore a gray ARMY shirt and camouflage pants during the robbery. He also wore a wig and face mask.
Police said the suspect used a small package and told others the package had a bomb inside. Madison Police remain on the scene, but everyone has been evacuated from the building.
Use caution if you’re in the area. If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call investigators at 256-772-5674.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.