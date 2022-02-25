UPDATE: Student injured in shooting at Huntsville elementary school

A fourth-grade student was transported to a hospital from Huntsville's Sonnie Hereford Elementary school on Wilson Drive after a shooting Friday morning.
Investigators say the student accidentally shot themselves inside a classroom.
"We can confirm that at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning we did have a fourth-grade student that was injured in their classroom, what appears to be an accidental discharge of firearms," said Christie Finley, superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.
The student is now in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
"We want to commend the Sonnie Hereford faculty, staff, and the schools nurses and security team for their quick response regarding this incident," said Finley.
During a press conference, the student resource officer supervisor with the Huntsville Police Department said everyone handled the situation the best they could in the time of crisis.
"I want to commend the school staff, also, because they took care of the victim in this, they took care of the students in that classroom, and then they took care of the school and the rest of the kids. You have no idea how chaotic a situation like this could be," said John Vankampen.
Police are now asking parents to search their child's bookbag before sending them off to school.
"If you have weapons at home, please lock them up," said Deputy Chief Charles Brooks of the Huntsville Police Department.
"Acquire a gun safe, and if you don't have the means to acquire you a gun safe, put them up high somewhere if you have small kids. Or find a good hiding spot to put your guns up. Anything you can do to help us and the schools would be much appreciated."
Huntsville City Schools posted a notice on its website alerting parents of the shooting that occurred inside the building.
When parents arrived at the school, they patiently lined up outside to sign out their child.
One mother we spoke to said at work she can't usually have her phone. She learned what happened via urgent calls from her best friend and raced over.
"I'm very upset and worried, because I don't know how my son is right now, I don't know how my daughter, that's why I go and pick them up," said Ana Keene.
Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff.