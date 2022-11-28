UPDATE: Southbound Memorial Parkway re-opens after wreck near Bob Wallace Avenue

5:52 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway once again are open.
From earlier:
A wreck on Memorial Parkway between Bob Wallace Avenue and Governors Drive has led to a temporary closure of the parkway's southbound lanes, according to police.
The closure spans from Clinton Avenue to Governors Drive, Huntsville Police said. Four vehicles in all were involved, with two people being transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area until after the roadway is reopened.
The wreck was reported about 4:50 p.m. Monday.