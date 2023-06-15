 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Son charged with stabbing father in Madison County

  • Updated
Doyle Smith

UPDATE: Doyle Smith, 33, has been charged with assault for stabbing his father.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Doyle Smith stabbed 58-year-old Howard Smith Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office says Howard Smith is in critical but stable condition. 

From earlier: 

Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at 167 Williams Circle just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Another was also treated for injuries.

The incident is domestic violence-related between a father and son, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

