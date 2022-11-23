UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
From earlier:
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat on Wednesday is now in custody.
The Priceville Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to the threat made against Family Dollar on Alabama 67 in Priceville.
The building has been searched by those authorities and the Huntsville Bomb Squad. No threat was found.