UPDATE: Some people still waiting on checks from water contamination settlement, law firm speaks out

We have an update to a story we first brought you last month regarding people who fought 3M and Daiken over water contamination and won.
Some people told WAAY 31 then, they were still waiting on their money.
PREVIOUS: 'Lie after lie': Some residents still waiting on payment from 3M water contamination settlement
The same holds true today.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to Taylor Stewart with Stewart & Stewart law firm in Anniston over the phone on Tuesday.
Stewart says most of his clients have received a check, but a few hundred have not.
He confirmed the law firm is working on sending the rest out now.
Michael Stovall says he's beginning to wonder if he'll ever see the money he's owed from the settlement because he hasn't seen any yet.
"None at all, nothing but lies," Stovall said. "One lie after another every time I call. Sometimes I call five or six times a week just to see what their response is going to be. It's always a lie when I can get them to pick up the phone."
Stovall is one of a few people who WAAY 31 has spoken to in the past couple of weeks who say they're still waiting.
"If they answer the phone it's always another lie," Stovall said. "I told them you told me that a month ago. You told me that two weeks ago. You told me that three weeks ago. So, if the check is in the mail, it should only take two to three days to get here."
Stovall says he confirmed his address with the law firm and even offered to go pick his check up.
He says he was told it should be in the mail.
Stewart acknowledged there have been some issues with some people getting their checks, but maintains they're working on it.
"It's not a lot of money, but it could help with your light bill, your water bill, your gas, your food because food and gas are so expensive," Stovall said. "It could help in a lot of ways, but they're playing games with people's lives."
WAAY 31 asked Stewart when everyone else might receive their settlement check, he said he doesn't want to put a timetable on that.
Stewart says hopefully everything will be resolved soon.