UPDATE: Several people shot in Lincoln Co., deputies searching for shooter

Lincoln County large law enforcement presence

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms several people were shot in a rural neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Deputies are searching for the shooter. 

An investigator on scene said no one has died. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search efforts. Brent Patterson with MCSO said they got a call about the situation around 1:30 a.m.

Right now, investigators are outside a home near Ardmore Highway on Ballard Hollow Road. 

Avoid the area if you can.

This story is developing and will be updated.

