UPDATE:Service restored after water main break in Huntsville

UPDATE:
Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will have service restored to customers along Memorial Parkway at approximately 9:15 a.m.
Customers along Meadowbrook Drive will continue to be without water as repairs continue.
If you notice cloudy water, simply let the tap run for a few minutes until it begins to run clear.
Huntsville Utilities appreciates the patience of our customers as crews continue their work.
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities is responding to a water main break in South Huntsville Monday morning.
Water service is interrupted in the area between Weatherly Road and Magna Carta Place.
The break happened along Memorial Parkway.
Repairs could take between eight and 10 hours, Huntsville Utilities said.
WAAY 31 will update you when service is restored.