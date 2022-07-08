UPDATE: Service restored after power outage in southern Madison County

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said it has restored power to a majority of customers in the affected area. Anyone still experiencing an issue should call 256-535-4448.
Crews are still performing maintenance, inspections and repairs in the area.
-----
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage affecting customers in south Huntsville.
The affected area includes customers from Lily Flagg Drive south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.
Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.