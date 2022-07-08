 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Service restored after power outage in southern Madison County

  Updated
Power outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said it has restored power to a majority of customers in the affected area. Anyone still experiencing an issue should call 256-535-4448.

Crews are still performing maintenance, inspections and repairs in the area.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage affecting customers in south Huntsville.

The affected area includes customers from Lily Flagg Drive south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.

