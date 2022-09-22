UPDATE: Rainsville man's cremains to stay in Canada at 'his favourite place,' police say

UPDATE: Samuel Wilson's cremains will stay in Canada as part of his final wish to have the area used as his eternal resting place, according to the Peterborough County, Ontario, Provincial Police.
Provincial Constable Dana Thorn said she was happy to have reached his next of kin.
"It turns out that his remains had been sent here for his eternal resting police as it is such a beautiful area and his favourite place," Thorn told WAAY 31. "Arrangements have been made to follow through with his final wishes."
-----
ORIGINAL:
After more than five years of searching and a call earlier this summer for the public's help, a law enforcement agency in Ontario, Canada, says it has finally found the family of Samuel Wilson.
The Peterborough County, Ontario, Provincial Police received a box allegedly containing Wilson's cremated remains on June 25, 2017. Also in the box was paperwork saying Wilson had been born March 17, 1941, in Rainsville.
The box was found in a storage container near Stoney Lake in Douro-Dummer Township, about 85 miles northeast of Toronto and about 80 miles due north of the New York coast.
It's also more than 800 miles away from Wilson's listed birthplace in northeastern Alabama.
The Peterborough County OPP said investigators have worked for years to find a family member with connection to the cremains or Wilson. In August, they asked the public for help.
Now, the agency says, it has finally been able to locate Wilson's family.
WAAY 31 has reached out for additional information about the case.