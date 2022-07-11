 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Public meeting on possible change to form of Madison government postponed

  • Updated
City of Madison logo

 By Nicole Zedeck

UPDATE: The meeting has been postponed. WAAY 31 will update this story when a new meeting time is announced.

-----

From earlier:

City leaders in Madison want to hear from you Monday on whether you think the city should transition to a council-manager style of government.

The meeting will be moderated by District 5 Council Member Ranae Bartlett.

A group of citizens made the recommendation to Madison City Council back in January.

If adopted, a town manager would be hired to help manage growth and more day-to-day operations of Madison while the mayor would focus more on laws, ordinances and become more of a spokesperson for the city.

The meeting is scheduled for noon Monday at the Madison Public Library at 142 Plaza Boulevard.

