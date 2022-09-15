UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448.
The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility.
-----
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities is responding to an outage in the area of downtown Huntsville impacting customers from Interstate 565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street.
Hundreds of customers are impacted.
Crews are en route. The cause is unknown at this time.
