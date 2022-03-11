 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 1052 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of accumulating sleet and snow are expected to occur
between 11 PM and 2 AM.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

UPDATE: Power restored in North Huntsville, 2nd outage reported in southeastern Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage web

UPDATE (11 p.m.): Crews are responding to a power outage in the areas of Big Cove Road and Dug Hill Road, including customers between U.S. 431 and U.S. 72 on Dug Hill Road. The cause is unknown at this time, and officials say power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.

-----

UPDATE (10:54 p.m.): Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in North Huntsville. Officials believe wind was the cause of the outage.

-----

PREVIOUS: Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a power outage affecting customers in North Huntsville.

The outage was reported around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the area from University Drive south to Clinton Avenue and from Church Street west to Jordan Lane.

Service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

