UPDATE: Power restored in Hazel Green, New Market; outage remains near Grissom High School

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reported power was restored to the majority of affected customers in the New Market and Hazel Green area as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found a downed utility pole and power lines in the area, and the utility noted high winds and rain were causing multiple outages in Madison County.
Anyone without power is asked to report it by calling 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).
From earlier:
Power outages have been reported near Grissom High School and in the New Market and Hazel Green communities.
Huntsville Utilities is investigating the outages and working to restore power to those affected.
An outage map showed up to 2,700 customers were without power as of 7:11 p.m. Wednesday.