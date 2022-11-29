UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Florence after widespread outage

UPDATE: As of 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, only 13 customers remained without power.
UPDATE: As of 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, about 913 customers remained without power as crews worked to resolve nine power outages in Lauderdale County.
ORIGINAL:
The Florence Utilities Electricity Department is responding to a major power outage affecting nearly 4,000 customers as well as city government offices and streetlights.
The outage was reported about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area. The department said crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to identify the exact cause and restore power.
In the meantime, the city of Florence has announced municipal offices at Florence City Hall and the Government Building have paused business.
Motorists are advised that streetlights in the affected area are also without power. If you must drive, treat any non-working streetlight as a four-way stop.
Florence Utilities customers can report power outages and downed power lines by calling 256-764-4456. Residents are advised to avoid downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment, and to instead treat it as if it was energized.