UPDATE: Power restored after outage affects customers, traffic lights in southwest Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities had restored power to most of the affected area as of 4:45 p.m. They said the outage was caused by a downed power line on Newby Road, though the cause of downed power line is still under investigation.
----
PREVIOUS: Utility crews are responding to a power outage in southwest Huntsville affecting customers from Governors Drive to Drake Avenue and from Triana Boulevard to Memorial Parkway.
Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.
Huntsville Police warns the outage has also affected traffic lights along Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in these areas.