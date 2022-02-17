 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Power restored after line brought down in University Drive, Old Monrovia Road area

Power outage

1:20 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored. Power lines were brought down near University Drive at Old Monrovia Road.

From earlier:

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a large power outage that has affected traffic lights along University Drive.

All traffic light outages are to be treated as a 4-way stop until power is restored.

The outage is also affecting customers from Oakwood Avenue south to Interstate 565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly as possible and asked customers to be patient while crews work.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

