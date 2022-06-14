 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Overnight lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.
Afternoon heat index values may approach or exceed 105 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Power restored after 2 outages in Huntsville, Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Utilities power outage

8 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Hebron area in southeastern Madison County after a tree fell on three primary distribution lines in the area.

Huntsville Utilities thanked customers for being patient as crews worked.

6:20 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to customers in Northeast Huntsville. Huntsville Utilities said the affected area included more than 1,700 customers. 

The cause was determined to be equipment failure in a substation.

Huntsville Utilities has crews investigating two power outages — one in Northeast Huntsville, and the other in southeastern Madison County.

At this time, the causes are unknown.

The outage in northeastern Huntsville is affecting customers from U.S. 72 to the base of Monte Sano and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road. 

The second outage is affecting customers between U.S. 431 and the Tennessee River, from Paint Rock River to Madison County Road 50.

Huntsville Utilities stressed power will be restored as soon as the cause is determined and repairs can safely be made.

