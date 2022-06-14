UPDATE: Power restored after 2 outages in Huntsville, Madison County

8 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Hebron area in southeastern Madison County after a tree fell on three primary distribution lines in the area.
Huntsville Utilities thanked customers for being patient as crews worked.
-----
6:20 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to customers in Northeast Huntsville. Huntsville Utilities said the affected area included more than 1,700 customers.
The cause was determined to be equipment failure in a substation.
-----
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities has crews investigating two power outages — one in Northeast Huntsville, and the other in southeastern Madison County.
At this time, the causes are unknown.
The outage in northeastern Huntsville is affecting customers from U.S. 72 to the base of Monte Sano and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road.
The second outage is affecting customers between U.S. 431 and the Tennessee River, from Paint Rock River to Madison County Road 50.
Huntsville Utilities stressed power will be restored as soon as the cause is determined and repairs can safely be made.