UPDATE: Police officer, suspect wounded in Monday shooting in Priceville

An officer-involved shooting Monday on Emory Drive in Priceville has left the officer with a non-life-threatening injury and a male suspect in critical condition, according to law enforcement officials.
The original call came in at 2:14 p.m. as a report of a suspicious person, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. A Priceville Police officer arrived about 2:35 p.m.
When the suspect opened fire, the officer fired back. The officer suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff's office.
Multiple agencies responded to the report of an officer-involved shooting. Priceville, Somerville and Decatur police departments, as well as Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, responded to the call.
ALEA will lead the investigation because it involves a law enforcement officer.
