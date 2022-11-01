UPDATE: Police K-9 injured during arrest of suspect after search by Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshals

One person is in custody on multiple felony warrants, including injury to a police K-9, after a search by Huntsville Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.
Jamie Kwan James, 29, will be charged with fleeing and eluding, menacing, obstruction, escape, theft of property and giving false identity, according to police.
He is also charged with felony harassment after police say he caused serious injuries to a police K-9 named Kane. Huntsville Police said the 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd suffered mouth and head injuries while helping apprehend James.
James was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries from his encounter with Kane. Kane, meanwhile, was taken to an emergency animal hospital for sedation and will be transported to an out-of-town animal hospital Wednesday, according to police.
The search began Tuesday afternoon when police shut down part of Bob Wallace Avenue. Police said they were looking for a man with felony warrants who was last seen fleeing into a nearby apartment building.
James will be taken to the Madison County Jail upon his release from the hospital.
