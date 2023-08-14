UPDATE: Person rescued from water, taken to hospital after car ran off Highway 31 near Flint Creek

UPDATE:
Morgan County Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says Decatur Fire and Rescue had a diver go in and rescue the victim in the car.
Swafford says the person is being taken to the hospital, and it is unclear what kind of injuries they may have.
The car is still in the water.
From earlier:
A vehicle ran off Highway 31 near Flint Creek and into the water.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews are on the scene and have entered the water.
Please use caution on Highway 31 near Flint Creek.