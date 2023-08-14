 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Person rescued from water, taken to hospital after car ran off Highway 31 near Flint Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
Vehicle in water after running off Highway 31 near Flint Creek

Image from the Morgan County Sheriff's Facebook page

UPDATE:

Morgan County Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says Decatur Fire and Rescue had a diver go in and rescue the victim in the car.

Swafford says the person is being taken to the hospital, and it is unclear what kind of injuries they may have.

The car is still in the water.

From earlier: 

A vehicle ran off Highway 31 near Flint Creek and into the water.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews are on the scene and have entered the water.

Please use caution on Highway 31 near Flint Creek.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you