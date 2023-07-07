UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Madison County has been identified

UPDATE:
The pedestrian killed Thursday night has been identified as 34-year-old Ruby Dawkins, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill.
Berryhill says she was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.
From earlier:
One person is dead after they were struck and killed by a car in Meridianville.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirms it happened about 8:50 p.m. on U.S. 231 and Steger Road.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the northbound lanes on U.S. 231 in the area are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.