UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman

Megan Rebecca Carlisle missing poster

UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her.

From earlier: 

The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. 

Carlisle, 25, was last seen several days ago in the area of Colonial Drive in Oxford, near a Holiday Inn. Investigators said she also hasn't spoken with her family in several days, which is unusual for Carlisle. 

She's described as a white female with dark hair and blue eyes who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 176 pounds. 

Megan Rebecca Carlisle

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to call Oxford Police at 256-831-3122 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips can also be left through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app.

Tips may be left anonymously through CrimeStoppers, but individuals should make sure they get a Tip ID and password in case there are follow-up questions. Information that leads to Carlisle's whereabouts could lead to a cash reward.

