Update on investigation into Franklin County deadly dog attack

We're learning new details about a deadly dog attack in Franklin County that killed an Alabama Department of Public Health employee of nearly 17 years.
It happened Friday at a home on Crumpton Road, near Red Bay.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says to his knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened in Franklin County before.
He also says they had never been to the home before for dangerous dogs.
Franklin County Animal Control referred WAAY 31 to the sheriff's office for any questions regarding the investigation.
"Around 6:00 we received a call from a person that lives in the house that there was a suspicious vehicle in the yard," Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.
That call led deputies to a home on Crumpton Road near Red Bay.
When they arrived, Sheriff Oliver says deputies found the body of Alabama Department of Public Health worker Jacqueline Summer Beard. According to APDH, she went by Summer.
"She was on the property of the people where the dogs belonged to," Sheriff Oliver said.
Summer went to the home to investigate a previous attack, reported by Franklin County Animal Control a day before.
Sheriff Oliver says a woman was walking along Alabama 11 when she was attacked by the same pack of dogs who killed Summer.
It's unclear exactly what time Summer arrived to the home on Friday.
Oliver says she was in her personal vehicle.
ADPH released a statement to WAAY 31:
"The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) extends our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Summer Beard, after her tragic passing. Summer worked as an Environmentalist supervisor in the Northern District at ADPH, covering Franklin, Marion and Winston counties. She had been with the department for almost 17 years. Summer was known to her coworkers as an exceptional person. She was a tremendous team worker and was loved by those who knew her.
ADPH investigates animal bites as part of its Environmental Health Program, due to potential risks for human rabies exposure. The safety of ADPH team members is paramount in day to day public health activities. Employees may, as part of their duties, carry out investigations or other visits individually. Employees may request and receive assistance with law enforcement, as needed.
It is a very sad day for ADPH, and we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family during this most difficult time."
"We were not notified that she was going, so we really don't know when she got there," Sheriff Oliver said. "Still we're not able to confirm if they heard anything, the people at the house, or if they were even there."
Oliver says at least seven dogs were involved in the deadly attack.
They've all been euthanized.
Now the dogs owner Brandy Dowdy is behind bars charged with manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
"Really there's no explanation as to why she had them other than she was just feeding them and taking care of them and they did appear to be healthy," Sheriff Oliver said. "There was just a large number of them.."
Sheriff Oliver says the woman who was attacked on Thursday is still in the ICU in critical condition.
The last update he says he received was on Saturday.
Sheriff Oliver also says he wants this to serve as a reminder for people who have animals to please be responsible pet owners.