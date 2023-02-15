UPDATE: No survivors in Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash in Madison County

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports the helicopter was on a training mission, citing a U.S. Army official.
UPDATE: ABC News is reporting two people were killed in the crash. The network says the helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard. This is according to a U.S. official.
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 near the intersection of Burwell Road in Madison County about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The roadways in the area remain closed.
FROM EARLIER:
Public safety and law enforcement agencies are responding to a fatal helicopter crash in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Madison County.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. reports no survivors in the crash. It's unclear how many people were on board at the time.
The Federal Aviation Administration tells WAAY the vehicle that crashed is a military helicopter.
Alabama 53 south to Jeff Road is closed to traffic, as well as between Douglas Road and Alabama 53, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Seek an alternate route and expect heavy delays throughout the area.
Redstone Arsenal provided this statement to WAAY: "Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have not determined that the incident is connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops."
