UPDATE: No charges filed after Huntsville shooting that injured 1

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say the victim declined to pursue charges. As a result, no one has been arrested or charged in connection to the shooting as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The victim is expected to be OK. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
-----
PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police said one of the people who was detained will be released. Investigators plan to speak with the victim at the hospital and determine who of the remaining two detainees will be arrested.
-----
ORIGINAL: Three people have been detained after a Friday morning shooting in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shots-fired call at Seventh Avenue and Third Street at 9:27 a.m., according to Sgt. Rosalind White, department spokesperson.
Officers located evidence, and a vehicle believed to be involved was stopped.
Three people were identified as persons of interest and detained, White said.
One person believed to be linked to the shots-fired call arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries shortly after the incident was reported.
White said the investigation is ongoing.