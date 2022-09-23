UPDATE: New photos, video show Alabama men return to U.S. after Russian captivity

Americans Andy Huynh, right, and Alex Drueke, left, chat as they arrive at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in New York. The two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners, including five British nationals, released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Alex Drueke gestures as he arrives at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in New York. The two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners, including five British nationals, released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke arrive at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 21, 2022. The men, from Alabama, were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine in June and released Wednesday as part of a prisoner exchange.
Andy Huynh and Alexander Drueke are back in the United States of America after more than 100 days in Russian captivity.
"... We have been informed that Andy and Alex are now officially back on American soil," U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama's office informed WAAY 31.
WAAY has learned a plane carrying the men landed at JFK International Airport in New York about 10:50 a.m. Friday. They are expected to be debriefed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before returning to Alabama.
Huynh, of Hartselle, and Drueke, of Tuscaloosa, were taken prisoner by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine more than 100 days ago.
The two veterans left Alabama to go help Ukraine fight against the continuing Russian invasion.
They were released Wednesday as part of a prisoner swap orchestrated by Saudi Arabia.