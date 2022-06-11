UPDATE: Murder suspect who escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail back in custody

UPDATE:
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says Lisa Ann Fretwell is now back in custody.
Fretwell was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office without incident around 8:20 Saturday night.
According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, Fretwell was found near, if not in, Franklin County.
Chief Logan says the Tuscumbia Police Department, Colbert County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the search.
As law enforcement was searching a wooded area behind a home, Fretwell ran out the back door and into the woods.
Fretwell is being transported back to the Colbert County Jail.
She's facing murder and possession of controlled substance charges.
Chief Tony Logan says Fretwell killed her boyfriend earlier this week.
PREVIOUS:
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says Lisa Ann Fretwell escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail about 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fretwell was arrested by the Colbert County Sheriff's Office this week and charged with murder after a shooting on Underwood Mt Road where a man died from his injuries.
A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been issued for Fretwell.
She's described as 5-foot-7, weighing anywhere from 165 to 175 pounds, according to the sheriff's office.
Fretwell also has bleached blonde long wavy hair.
The sheriff's office says Fretwell could cut her hair or dye it.
There is no information at this time about how she escaped or if she had help," the sheriff's office says.
If anyone has any information about the escape or where Lisa Fretwell might be, dial 911 immediately.
Do not approach her, but do report any possible sighting to 911.