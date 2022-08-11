UPDATE: Multiple train crossings blocked in Huntsville after pedestrian struck, killed

Huntsville Police are advising motorists in the downtown area to find alternate routes while the department responds to a fatal incident involving a train and pedestrian.
Railroad crossings at Meridian Street, Pratt Avenue, Cleveland Avenue and Oakwood Avenue are closed. Police said the Oakwood Avenue closure includes the portion from Lee High Drive to Davidson Street.
The pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Huntsville City Schools has confirmed the pedestrian was not a student.
The incident was reported just before noon Thursday.
The pedestrian's identity has not been released at this time.
