UPDATE: Morgan County Sheriff's Office safely locates missing elderly man

UPDATE: Mr. Pierce has been located in Fort Payne and is being reunited with his family.
From earlier:
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing Hartselle man.
Roy James Pierce, 77, was last heard from Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m.
The sheriff's office says he sent a text he was at a Dollar General but was lost.
On Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said Pierce may be in the Decatur area with a flat tire.
He is believed to be driving a gray Honda Odyssey with an Alabama license plate 52AC554.
Pierce lives with a condition that may impair his judgement.
If you see Pierce or know where he is, call the sheriff's office at (256) 350-4613 or 911.