UPDATE: Morgan County Sheriff's Office safely locates missing elderly man

Roy James Pierce, 77, has been missing since Tuesday night. Photo Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Roy James Pierce, 77, of Hartselle. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Mr. Pierce has been located in Fort Payne and is being reunited with his family.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing Hartselle man.

Roy James Pierce, 77, was last heard from Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says he sent a text he was at a Dollar General but was lost.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said Pierce may be in the Decatur area with a flat tire.

He is believed to be driving a gray Honda Odyssey with an Alabama license plate 52AC554.

Pierce lives with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If you see Pierce or know where he is, call the sheriff's office at (256) 350-4613 or 911.

