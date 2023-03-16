UPDATE: Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies take subject in standoff into custody

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported about 10:15 a.m. that the scene is now clear and a subject is in custody.
Details on that person's name and what, if any, charges they could face have not yet been released.
From earlier:
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies have responded to a residence in the 1,600 block of Kirby Bridge Road with a subject who has threatened others but is refusing to come out of the residence.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution in the area if you cannot.
