UPDATE: Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies take subject in standoff into custody

  • Updated
Morgan County Sheriff's Office responds to Kirby Bridge Road

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported about 10:15 a.m. that the scene is now clear and a subject is in custody.

Details on that person's name and what, if any, charges they could face have not yet been released.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies have responded to a residence in the 1,600 block of Kirby Bridge Road with a subject who has threatened others but is refusing to come out of the residence.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution in the area if you cannot.

