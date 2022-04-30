UPDATE: Morgan County murderer who escaped from state prison is back in custody

UPDATE:
Mitchell Dillan Lindsey has been recaptured, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
They say he was "located at or around the institution" around 3:00 on Saturday afternoon.
---
PREVIOUS:
A manhunt is underway for a Decatur murderer who escaped from state prison early Saturday.
Mitchell Dillan Lindsey, 29, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County about 8:28 a.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He is white, 6’2” tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a brown/khaki prison uniform when he escaped.
Lindsey was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 on a murder charge involving the death of Bessie Louise Stovall, 68, in Decatur. Authorities said Lindsey was found driving a stolen car and hit Stovall’s car while trying to get away from police.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Lindsey, call 911 or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.