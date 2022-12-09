 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

  • Updated
Joe Kevin Houser

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man.

Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City Road in Somerville on foot.

He was wearing jeans, a gray thermal shirt and an Alabama hat. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray/graying hair.

If you have information, contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613.

You can also message them via TipLink here: http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink

