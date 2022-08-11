UPDATE: Morgan County coroner confirms body found Thursday is missing mom Taylor Haynes

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
On Monday, Decatur Police Department turned what was then a missing-persons investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Haynes' last known location was in Trinity, and investigators with the sheriff's office on Wednesday searched a home on Seneca Drive.
That home, the sheriff's office says, is where Haynes was reportedly last seen.
Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the search — as well as conversations and other information related to the case — led investigators to a 24-acre wooded area off Old Highway 24 in Trinity.
On Thursday morning, "our criminal investigation division brought our ATV and drones out, and basically began searching in a grid pattern over this property," said Swafford. "And in the course of doing that, we found a woman's body."
Two men have been detained in connection to the case, though no arrests have been made, according to the sheriff's office.
An autopsy will be performed to determine Haynes' cause of death, while investigators now turn their attention to who may have had a role in her dying.
WAAY 31 has been following this case since Haynes was initially reported missing in mid-July. At that time, family had not heard from Haynes in about two weeks, and she hadn't been seen since June 24.
"On July 7, we received a phone call from the person that she was close with, and he stated that he hadn't seen her in about two weeks, that she had just disappeared," Haynes' stepmother, Rhonda Barnett, told WAAY 31.
Flyers and social media posts were shared throughout the area in hopes of information that would help them find Haynes. Her family said they had little information about where she could be, though Barnett recalled Haynes saying prior to her disappearance that she felt like someone was watching her.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Joey Clark at 256-560-6173.
BREAKING: Investigators have found a woman’s body in a wooded area in Trinity. Just yesterday investigators searched a home not even a half a mile away. The home on Seneca Dr. is the last known place 25-year-old, Taylor Haynes, was seen. She’s been missing since July. pic.twitter.com/cBOZ76UHP3— OliviaWAAY31 (@OliviaWAAY31) August 11, 2022
Investigators have located the body of a deceased female while searching a 25 acre wooded area in Trinity. pic.twitter.com/Ac3JMHp4MX— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) August 11, 2022