UPDATE: More North Alabama schools dismiss early due to severe weather threat

Franklin County, Lauderdale County, Lawrence County, Muscle Shoals City, Russellville City, Sheffield City, and Tuscumbia City schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. They will not have any extended day services or afterschool activities.
Lauderdale County Schools and Sheffield City Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Muscle Shoals City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 11:30 a.m. – Muscle Shoals High School, Muscle Shoals Middle School
- 11:45 a.m. – McBride Elementary School
- 12 p.m. – Highland Park Elementary, Webster Elementary, Howell Graves Preschool, and the Early Learning Center
Tuscumbia City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 11:30 a.m. – G.W. Trenholm Primary School
- 11:45 a.m. – R.E. Thompson Intermediate
- 12 p.m. – Deshler High School, Deshler Middle School
Franklin County Schools, Lawrence County Schools, and Russellville City Schools will dismiss at noon.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and Meteorologist Amber Kulick will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our Triple Doppler radars.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
