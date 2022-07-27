UPDATE: Missing woman from Limestone County found safe

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that Katie Harbin has been safely located.
-----
ORIGINAL: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.
Katie Lee Harbin, 21, was last seen Monday around 1:30 p.m. near Flanagan Road in Athens.
Harbin may have a condition that could impair her judgement.
She is 5'7", 250 pounds and has multiple tattoos and piercings.
If you have any information about where Harbin is, you are asked to call 911 or the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.