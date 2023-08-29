UPDATE: Missing person alert canceled for woman last seen in Florence

UPDATE:
ALEA canceled the missing person alert for Deborah Lee Abernathy.
From earlier:
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Deborah Lee Abernathy.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Abernathy is a 56-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
ALEA says she was last seen on Thursday in Florence. She was wearing an orange floral dress and may be traveling in a white 2012 Buick Enclave bearing Alabama plate 41A03M0.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Abernathy, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757 or call 911.