 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Missing person alert canceled for woman last seen in Florence

  • Updated
  • 0
Deborah Lee Abernathy

Deborah Lee Abernathy

UPDATE:

ALEA canceled the missing person alert for Deborah Lee Abernathy. 

From earlier:

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Deborah Lee Abernathy.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Abernathy is a 56-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

ALEA says she was last seen on Thursday in Florence. She was wearing an orange floral dress and may be traveling in a white 2012 Buick Enclave bearing Alabama plate 41A03M0.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Abernathy, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757 or call 911.

Download PDF Deborah Lee Abernathy

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you