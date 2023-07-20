UPDATE: Missing person alert canceled for 78-year-old woman last seen in Decatur

UPDATE:
ALEA has canceled the missing person alert for Mary Hinston.
From earlier:
The Montevallo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Mary Hinston.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hinston is a 78-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
ALEA says she was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Decatur, Alabama.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mary Hinston, please contact the Montevallo PD at 205-665-1264 or call 911.