UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Florence has been found

UPDATE:
Chapin has been located, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
From earlier:
A 62-year-old man has been missing since Sunday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
William Chapin was last seen walking south on County Road 5 in Florence, north of the Natchez Trace Parkway.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them in the search.
Chapin was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, and green hat, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chapin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you have had any contact with Chapin or know his whereabouts, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757 or call 911.