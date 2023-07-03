 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Florence has been found

  • Updated
William Chapin

UPDATE: 

Chapin has been located, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

From earlier:

A 62-year-old man has been missing since Sunday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

William Chapin was last seen walking south on County Road 5 in Florence, north of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them in the search.

Chapin was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, and green hat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chapin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have had any contact with Chapin or know his whereabouts, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757 or call 911.

