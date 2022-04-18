UPDATE: Missing Madison County teen found safe

UPDATE: Nicholas Flores has been located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to family and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
ORIGINAL: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Nicholas Cash Flores, 16, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy brown hair.
He was last seen at his home wearing a black and blue hoodie, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on Nicholas’ location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Investigator Webster at 256-533-8858 or Inv. Webster at 256-533-8858 or mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov