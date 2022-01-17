UPDATE: Missing Florence man found

UPDATE: ALEA has cancelled the missing persons alert for 77-year-old Cleatus Higgenbotham.
PREVIOUS:
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in trying to locate Cleatus Higgenbotham.
He is a 77-year-old white male with brown eyes and gray hair, police say.
Higgenbotham might be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to police.
He was last seen on January 10, 2022 in the area of Hudson Street in Florence, AL.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of locating Cleatus Higgenbotham, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.