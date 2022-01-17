 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Outlook...

...Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The
Tennessee Valley Later This Week...

A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee
Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall
occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern
half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this
transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor
accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated.
Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and
snow flurries late Thursday morning.

A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant
winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this
weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this
system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light,
accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this
time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for
significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast
Alabama.

UPDATE: Missing Florence man found

Florence Police trying to locate 77-year-old Cleatus Higgenbotham

UPDATE: ALEA has cancelled the missing persons alert for 77-year-old Cleatus Higgenbotham.

PREVIOUS:

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in trying to locate Cleatus Higgenbotham.

He is a 77-year-old white male with brown eyes and gray hair, police say.

Higgenbotham might be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to police.

He was last seen on January 10, 2022 in the area of Hudson Street in Florence, AL.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of locating Cleatus Higgenbotham, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

