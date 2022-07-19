UPDATE: Missing Florence man found safe Tuesday afternoon

UPDATE: Patrick Lynn was found Tuesday afternoon and is safe, according to Florence Police Department.
-----
From earlier:
It's been almost two weeks since Patrick W. Lynn was last seen, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Lynn, 32, left the area of East Duncan Avenue in Florence on July 6, his last known location. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.
He's described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He's about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about Lynn's current whereabouts is encouraged to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.