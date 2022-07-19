 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Missing Florence man found safe Tuesday afternoon

Patrick W Lynn

UPDATE: Patrick Lynn was found Tuesday afternoon and is safe, according to Florence Police Department. 

-----

From earlier:

It's been almost two weeks since Patrick W. Lynn was last seen, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Lynn, 32, left the area of East Duncan Avenue in Florence on July 6, his last known location. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

He's described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He's about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Lynn's current whereabouts is encouraged to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

