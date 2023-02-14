 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 3
AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. The highest gusts may occur in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UPDATE: Missing Elderly man found in Lincoln County

  • Updated
  • 0
James Coleman

3:34 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says Mr. Coleman was found safe in Nashville and is being examined at a hospital.

From earlier:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating 77-year-old James Coleman. 

Coleman was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He is described as being a white male who stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Sierra truck with a silver toolbox and Tennessee tag BBV4058. 

Coleman has a condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance. 

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department at 931-433-9821 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

