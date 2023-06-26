UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Killen boy has been found

UPDATE: The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office reports the missing Killen teenager has been found.
Additional details have yet to be provided.
From earlier:
A 16-year-old boy has been missing since Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Travis Dylan Hunt left the area of County Road 111 in Killen and has not returned.
Hunt was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black gym shorts.
Hunt is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
ALEA says his direction of travel is unknown at this time.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 256-760-5772 if you have any information on Hunt’s whereabouts.